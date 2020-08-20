The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hotels and restaurants, having a license, will soon be allowed to serve liquor across the national capital, however, bars across the city will remain closed. as the cash-strapped Delhi government has ordered the excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms.

As per a Delhi government order issued on Thursday, "Considering the revenue implications, Excise Department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms."

“Bars will remain closed under the provisions of Unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, several state governments, including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc, have permitted service of liquor by licence holders under the Excise Rule in the restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms", the order signed by Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia reads.

The order signed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that under the Unlock guidelines, the Delhi government has allowed operation of restaurants subject to social distancing norms.

"In the Disaster Management Authority meeting held on August 19, the government has also allowed the opening of hotels. Bars will remain closed under the Unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs", the order said

This will come as a relief to restaurants and hotels which are finding it difficult to sustain business models. It is estimated that 40 per cent restaurants that had shut down during the lockdown may never open again.

The hospitality and tourism industry is the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic in India and across the globe. It also helps the government to mop up revenue from the increased sale of liquor sold and also boosts the footfall in restaurants and occupancy in hotels.

