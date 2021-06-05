Delhi Unlock 2.0: Kejriwal, earlier last week, had announced several relaxations in COVID-19-induced lockdown in the national capital and announced the resumption of factories and construction activities in the city for one week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced further relaxations in the national capital amidst the declining trend of COVID-19 cases. In a press conference, CM Kejriwal said private officers will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent strength and staggered timings from June 7 onwards. Standalone shops and essential services will also reopen on an odd-even basis. The metro services in Delhi will resume with 50% strength and the e-commerce services will also restart from Monday.

Kejriwal further reiterated that if the coronavirus situation in Delhi continues to remain in the downward trend after the resumption of these activities, more relaxation will be announced in the coming weeks. "If the coronavirus situation remains under control after the resumption of these activities, more will be allowed in coming weeks", he said.

Kejriwal, earlier last week, had announced several relaxations in COVID-19-induced lockdown in the national capital and announced the resumption of factories and construction activities in the city for one week. Kejriwal, however, had asserted that if any surge in COVID-19 Cases will be witnessed, the city will have to go under a strict lockdown.

As Kejriwal announces further relaxations, here's what will be allowed in Delhi from Monday, June 7:

Malls and shopping centres will open on an odd-even basis - half of the shops will function one day, the other half the next day from 10 am to 8 pm only.

Essential items' shops and chemists will remain open on all days.

Standalone shops can remain open without any restrictions daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

All private offices can reopen at a limit of 50 per cent capacity and can be open from 9 am to 5 pm. However, Mr Kejriwal urged all those who can work from home to continue to do so.

All government, local bodies and corporation employees of Grade 1 will be functioning at 100 per cent capacity while the rest of the staff will work at 50 per cent strength.

Metro trains will be allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity.

Home delivery through e-commerce sites will be allowed.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan