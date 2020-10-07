Earlier last month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had given permission to open weekly markets on a trial basis and allowed only two markets per day per zone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that his government has further relaxed the curbs on the opening of weekly markets and said that all weekly markets in the national capital will be allowed to open from today.

The Chief Minister has also announced that the Delhi government has also permitted reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. However, they will have to comply and adhere to the rules and regulations issued by the Centre in its Unlock 5.0 guidelines, earlier this month.

"Now, all weekly markets in Delhi will be opened. Till now, only 2 markets per day per zone were allowed. Cinema halls in Delhi will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), such establishments will remain closed in COVID-19 containment zones in the city.

Earlier last month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had given permission to open weekly markets on a trial basis and allowed only two markets per day per zone.

Weekly markets and Cinema halls in Delhi were closed since March after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has afflicted over 67 lakh people across the country.

Cinema Halls reopening guidelines:

- Cinema halls shall be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity only and people will maintain one-seat distance.

- Wearing masks at all times will be important.

- Online booking of tickets will be encouraged but box office will be open for single-screen theatres.

- In single-screen theatres, ticket counters will be opened.

- Proper ventilation has to be ensured and temperature setting of all air conditioning should be above 23 degree Celsius.

The coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown was first announced from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31. The Unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

Posted By: Talib Khan