The Kejriwal government is in favour of reopening of gyms, hotels and weekly markets in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled for today where a decision is likely to be taken on reopening of hotels, gymnasiums and weekly markets in the national capital.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had presented a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal about reopening hotels and weekly markets in view of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. A similar decision of the AAP government was rejected by Baijal back then.

Today’s DDMA meeting, which will be chaired by the LG, is likely to be attended by Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and other top officials.

"In the meeting, a decision on whether or not hotels, gymnasium, yoga institutes and weekly markets should be allowed to reopen is expected to be taken," the official said

In its recent proposal to the L-G, the AAP government had said that in accordance with the Centre's 'Unlock guidelines', it has the right to decide on allowing such establishments in Delhi to reopen.

The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is "frequently deteriorating", but hotels, gyms and weekly have been allowed there.

It had also sought to know from the LG as to why Delhiites are being stopped from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing in the national capital.

On Monday, the city recorded 787 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.53 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,214 with 18 more fatalities. The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 10,852 from 10,823 the previous day.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta