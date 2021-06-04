Delhi Unlock 2.0: Kejriwal, however, asserted that the partial reopening of activities will be viewed for a week and if any surge in new COVID-19 cases will be witnessed in Delhi, the city will be put under lockdown again.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal last week announced the Unlock process of the national capital which was placed under a lockdown on April 19 due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19. After nearly two months, the Unlock process started with the Delhi government reopening the factories and resuming construction activities keeping for one week keeping in mind the lowest strata of the population, the migrant workers, daily wagers, and the labourers.

While announcing the Unlock process, Kejriwal, however, asserted that the partial reopening of activities will be viewed for a week and if any surge in new COVID-19 cases will be witnessed in Delhi, the city will be put under lockdown again. "If the cases start rising again, we will have to stop the unlock exercise", Kejriwal had said and "appealed to people not to step out unless it is absolutely necessary".

Now as the week approaches its end, speculations regarding whether the lockdown will be extended or some other activities will be resumed started doing rounds on the internet. Meanwhile, by looking at Delhi's COVID data, it is expected that the Delhi government will be announcing the resumption of some other activities.

According to the data by the Delhi Health Department, the city logged 487 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent that pushed its total caseload to 14.27 lakh. This is for the first time in over two months that Delhi has reported less than 500 new COVID-19 cases. Delhi also reported 45 deaths, pushing the toll to 24,447 with a fatality rate of 1.71 per cent.

Resumption of Delhi Metro likely:

Delhi Metro is not just of vital importance to the national capital but also to the adjoining NCR cities including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. The Delhi Metro services were not resumed during the Delhi Unlock 1, which began on Monday, however, it is expected that the lifeline of Delhi will resume functioning in a staggered manner during the Delhi Unlock 2, which is expected to start from June 7.

According to a media report, the DMRC will resume metro services with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms including social distancing, compulsory wearing of masks and other important guidelines issued by the government. In order to maintain social distancing, the seating arrangement of passengers leaving a seat in the coach will remain the same as before. Also, there will be a thermal screening of passengers before entering the metro station.

Traders body wants the resumption of markets from June 7:

Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the demand for the reopening of shops and markets in a regulated manner has been raised by the traders and people in the city. Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), as quoted by news agency PTI, said "since there has been a significant decline in Covid cases in Delhi as well, the traders of the city have now appealed to the government and the Lieutenant Governor to open the market".

He further said that states like Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have also started the resumption of markets and shops in their respective regions. Goel further said that the issue of resuming markets and shops in Delhi will be raised by the Delhi government during the second DDMA meeting to decide on the Unlock exercise. The meeting is likely to take place on Saturday and the announcements regarding the resumption of activities are expected to be made on Sunday by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan