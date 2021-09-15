Delhi government has allowed public fairs and exhibitions from Thursday. In an order issued on Wednesday DDMA said business-to-consumer exhibitions will be permitted in the city to boost the economic activities interrupted by the lockdown during the second wave of COVID-19 in the city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday (September 15) issued an official order allowing public fairs and exhibitions in the national capital from September 16. It further stated that schools in the city will continue to remain closed for students up to Class 8.

"The exhibitions and fairs will be allowed with all stakeholders strictly following the standard operating procedure laid down by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the order said.

"However, schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutes, skill development & training institutes, other training institutes, libraries for the students from class 9th onwards, with maximum 50% of the seating capacity of the classroom, are allowed to open in NCT of Delhi subject to strict compliance of SOP already circulated," it added.

Delhi Govt issues list of activities permitted from intervening night of 15-16 Sept till intervening night of 30th Sept-1st Oct.



The order mentioned that the exhibitions and fairs will be allowed with all stakeholders strictly following the standard operating procedure laid down by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. These include wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, and use of sanitizer, etc.

Further, the order stated that other activities prohibited and allowed by the DDMA will remain so till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi registered 38 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (September 14). The positivity rate was at 0.05 percent. So far in September, the national capital has recorded only 1 Covid-related death, while the number of cases has not exceeded 50 in the past few days.

Also, 1437118 people have been so far affected in Delhi by COVID-19. Out of these, 1411582 have recovered so far. However, 25069 lost their lives and 467 patients are still in hospital and recovering. Since the vaccination drive began in January, over 1.5 crore people have been inoculated in the national capital, out of which at least 1.07 crore have received at least 1 dose, according to the state government’s data.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha