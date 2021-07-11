Delhi Unlock: The national capital, where a complete lockdown was imposed on April 19, has been withdrawing the restrictions in a "phased manner".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Sunday further relaxed the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, allowing auditoriums and assembly halls in the schools to reopen for "training and meeting purposes".

Delhi, where a complete lockdown was imposed on April 19, has been withdrawing the restrictions in a "phased manner". So far, the Delhi government has allowed markets, malls, restaurants and bars to resume their services.

Here's what is allowed and what is not as Delhi government issues guidelines for Unlock 7.0:

* In Delhi, auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi school can reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity for training and meeting purposes but physical teaching and learning will continue to be remain suspended.

* However, all schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.

* All ocial, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings and congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

* Private offices can operate from 9 am to 5 pm. All government offices with officers of the level of Grade-I can operate with 100 per cent strength.

* Restaurants, eateries and bars can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

* Metro services can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses can also run with 50 per cent seating capacity.

* Gyms and yoga institutes can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

* Religious places are allowed to reopen but devotees won't be allowed.

Delhi reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 0.09 per cent

Delhi on Saturday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and just one death with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi now has nearly 800 active COVID-19 cases while the death toll has crossed the 25,000-mark. On the other hand, over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the national capital, the Health Ministry data said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma