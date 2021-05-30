Delhi Unlock: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also issued an order, saying people must need an e-pass to travel freely across the national capital from Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The phase 1 of the unlock process in Delhi will begin from Monday with a resumption of construction activities and the beginning of industrial and productions units. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has asserted that appropriate COVID-19 norms must be followed as the battle against the pandemic has not ended.

Who all needs an e-pass in Delhi?

* Workers, officials and employees of manufacturing and production units

* People going for vaccination and to ATMs

* Banks employees

* Private security personnel

Who are exempted from having an e-pass in Delhi?

* Media personnel

* Central and state government officials

* People engaged in the transportation of essential goods.

* Passengers going to the airport, railway station or ISBTs need to show only valid tickets for travelling.

How can I apply for the e-pass in Delhi?

Step 1) Visit the Delhi government website at epass.jantasamvad.org.

Step 2) Select your preferred language -- Hindi or English.

Step 3) Now you would need to select "e-pass for travel during curfew".

Step 4) A form will appear. Fill in the necessary details like your name, contact number, address, district and why you are applying for the e-pass.

Step 5) You would also need to upload an identity proof.

Step 6) Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS from the Delhi government.

Step 7) You can download your e-pass from the Delhi government website. It is not mandatory to carry a printout of the e-pass. You can also show it when required only on your phone.

