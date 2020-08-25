Meanwhile, preparations to resume the Metro services in Delhi have intensified with regular clean-up work at all stations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government’s phase-wise upliftment of coronavirus-mandated lockdown will enter its fourth phase, termed as ‘Unlock 4.0’, from September 1. Since the beginning of the ‘Unlock’ from June 1, several activities including industrial and offices, shopping malls, religious places and unrestricted intra and inter-state travel, have been resumed.

Many activities, including metro services and educational institutions, remained suspended in wake of the increasing coronavirus cases in the country. However, reports have suggested that the metro services may resume from September 1.

Meanwhile, preparations to resume Metro services in Delhi have intensified with regular clean-up work at all stations. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, if the Metro started operating from September 1, only a small number of passengers will be allowed at the stations.

The report further stated that the Metro services will resume with 30-50 per cent capacity and only one or two gates of 285 metro stations across Delhi-NCR will be opened for the public use initially. Security personnel will also be deployed on these entry points to ensure minimum crowding at the stations.

Earlier, it was reported that initially the government employees and people associated with essential services would be allowed to travel when the Metro started operating, but now, people working in private companies and associated with a business will also be allowed to travel.

Rules to follow for boarding Metro in Delhi-NCR:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had already said that they are ready to resume metro services across the Delhi-NCR. According to the expected rules for travelling in Metro, alternate seating arrangements will be made for the passengers, which means that the passengers have to sit leaving a seat in-between vacant.

Too many people will not be allowed to stand inside the Metro and it will be necessary for all the passengers to wear face masks. Violators will be fined and will also be returned from the station. Passengers will also not be allowed to carry luggage during their travel in Metro.

Who will get permission to travel:

- People associated with businesses will be allowed to travel.

- Employees working in private companies will also be allowed.

- Metro travel will be allowed for all government employees, whether they are connected with the central government or the state government.

- People connected with essential services will be allowed to travel. They have to keep an e-pass with themselves.

Who will not get permission to travel:

- Passengers with no mask will not even get permission to enter the metro station, and fines will also be imposed if anyone found guilty.

- People having illness like cold, flu and fever will also not be allowed to travel in the Metro.

Posted By: Talib Khan