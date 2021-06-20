Delhi Unlock 4.0: Here's what is allowed and what is not as Arvind Kejriwal eases restrictions
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Sunday announced further relaxations as the national capital is under unlocking process. In the fourth phase of unlocking, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government allowed bars, clubs, public parks and gardens to reopen from Monday. Further, the government has allowed restaurants and other eateries to operate from 8 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity.
As per the fresh guidelines issued by DDMA, the government has allowed the movement of buses (DTC as well as a cluster) within the NCT of Delhi with a 50 per cent capacity. No standing passenger shall be allowed.
As the unlocking process starts, here's what will open and remain close in Delhi Unlock 4.0:
What's Open
- Bars and clubs to open from Monday from 12 pm to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity
- Restaurants to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity
- Outdoor yoga activities allowed
- Private officed to operate with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm
- Public parks, garden and golf clubs allowed with 50 per cent capacity
- Shopping malls and market to open with full capacity
- Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as a cluster) shall be permitted with condition that not more than 50% of bus capacity be allowed at one time inside the bus. No standing passenger shall be allowed
- Delhi Metro to continue with 50 per cent capacity, standing travel not allowed.
- Government officed to operate with 100 per cent attendance of group A officers and remaining with 50 per cent.
- Weekly markets allowed but only 1 market per zone with COVID-19 restrictions
- At funerals, only 20 people are allowed
- Weddings allowed only at court or homes with 20 people.
What's Close
- All school, colleges and other educational institutions to remain close.
- All social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural related gatherings are prohibited
- Swimming pools will remain closed, except those being used for training sports persons for participation in National or International sports events.
- Cinema, theatres, banquet halls, gym, spas to remain closed till June 28, 2021.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv