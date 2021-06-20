Delhi Unlock 4.0: The Delhi government permitted bars, clubs, public parks and gardens to reopen from Monday. DTC and cluster buses to operate within NCT of Delhi. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Sunday announced further relaxations as the national capital is under unlocking process. In the fourth phase of unlocking, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government allowed bars, clubs, public parks and gardens to reopen from Monday. Further, the government has allowed restaurants and other eateries to operate from 8 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by DDMA, the government has allowed the movement of buses (DTC as well as a cluster) within the NCT of Delhi with a 50 per cent capacity. No standing passenger shall be allowed.

As the unlocking process starts, here's what will open and remain close in Delhi Unlock 4.0:

What's Open

- Bars and clubs to open from Monday from 12 pm to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity

- Restaurants to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity

- Outdoor yoga activities allowed

- Private officed to operate with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm

- Public parks, garden and golf clubs allowed with 50 per cent capacity

- Shopping malls and market to open with full capacity

- Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as a cluster) shall be permitted with condition that not more than 50% of bus capacity be allowed at one time inside the bus. No standing passenger shall be allowed

- Delhi Metro to continue with 50 per cent capacity, standing travel not allowed.

- Government officed to operate with 100 per cent attendance of group A officers and remaining with 50 per cent.

- Weekly markets allowed but only 1 market per zone with COVID-19 restrictions

- At funerals, only 20 people are allowed

- Weddings allowed only at court or homes with 20 people.

What's Close

- All school, colleges and other educational institutions to remain close.

- All social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural related gatherings are prohibited

- Swimming pools will remain closed, except those being used for training sports persons for participation in National or International sports events.

- Cinema, theatres, banquet halls, gym, spas to remain closed till June 28, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv