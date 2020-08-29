New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is likely to open most services in Unlock 4, starting from September 1. Several services, including Delhi metro, gyms and Yoga centres were not allowed to open during Unlock 3 in the national capital. However, the Delhi government is now willing to open metro services and has already sent a proposal to Centre regarding this. The government also wants to allow Yoga centres and gyms to run with strict guidelines but the final decision will be taken after getting the nod from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the central government.

According to a senior official of the Delhi government, they have once again requested the central government to allow the DMRC to resume metro services even as they are assessing the coronavirus situation in the national capital. If the new cases of coronavirus continue to decrease in the coming days, it will be easier for the Kejriwal government to take a call on the reopening of all the closed services.

The official said that they are opening weekly markets on a trial basis for now but they will not be allowed to open on a regular basis for now. The permission to open weekly markets in pre-Covid ways will be taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Services that are closed in Delhi that the government is planning to reopen from September 1 as part of Unlock 4 are:

Metro Services

Cinema hall

The gym

swimming pool

Entertainment park

Theatre

Bars

Auditorium

Assembly hall and all such places

All three interstate bus terminals

