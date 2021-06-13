Delhi Unlock 3.0: CM Arvind Kejriwal announced complete unlock, however, schools, bars, festival gatherings, etc will remain prohibited

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After witnessing a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has planned to ease down the unlocking by announcing more relaxations in the city. The Delhi unlock procedure commenced on June 1, 2021, by permitting factories and construction activities with limited labourers. In the press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced complete unlock, however, schools, bars, festival gatherings, etc, will remain prohibited.

"After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued", said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

As the unlocking process starts, here's what will open and remain close in Delhi Unlock 3.0:

- Schools, colleges and educational institutions to stay closed

- Swimming pools, sports complex, cinema halls, public parks, B2B exhibitions to remain closed

- All kind of gatherings, including festival and political, are banned in Delhi

- Essential activities will continue as before.

- Private offices to function from 9 am to 5 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

- Government offices to function with 100 per cent attendance of group A officers and 50 per cent for the rest.

- Market complexes allowed 10 am to 8 pm

- Restaurants to function with 50 per cent capacity

- Weekly markets allowed but only 1 market per zone with COVID-19 restrictions

- At funerals, only 20 people are allowed

- Delhi Metro and bus services allowed with 50 per cent capacity

- Religious places allowed to open but no visitors

- In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing.

- Weddings not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. Allowed only at court or homes with 20 people.

During the press meet, Kejriwal said that these restrictions will be observed for one week. If COVID-19 cases rise then, stricter restrictions will be imposed, else, it will be continued.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv