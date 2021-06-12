Delhi Unlock 3.0: Besides, it has been also reported that the Delhi government will also allow Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to reopen from Monday to resume the issuing of driving licenses.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the national capital continues to witness a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, the Kejriwal government in the city is expected to announce more relaxations from the coronavirus-induced lockdown curbs imposed in the city. The Delhi Unlock process started on June 1 with the AAP govt allowing construction activities and factories in Delhi keeping the lowest strata of the society -- labourers and migrant workers -- in mind.

Now, the Kejriwal government is expected to announce several other relaxations under the Delhi Unlock 3. According to media reports, the Delhi government is likely to announce the resumption of hotels in the national capital with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol from June 14. Apart from hotels, the dine-in in restaurants is also expected to resume in Delhi from Monday.

This came as hoteliers and businessmen who own restaurants in Delhi have urged the state government to allow their resumption and are hopeful that in the government's meeting with the DDMA, the resumption of hotels and restaurants will be discussed. Besides, it has been also reported that the Delhi government will also allow Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to reopen from Monday to resume the issuing of driving licenses.

Earlier last week on June 7, the Delhi government further relaxed the lockdown curbs and allowed several other activities including markets on an odd-even basis, metro services, offices with limited capacity among others.

What is currently closed in Delhi?

Weekly shops

Gyms

Restaurants for dining

Cinema Halls

Salons

Spas

Bars

Educational Institutions, Coaching Centers

Parks

Gardens

Weddings in public places

What's open in Delhi currently?

Delhi Transport Corporation buses with 50 per cent capacity

Liquor Shops (Odd-Even basis)

Government and private offices with 50 per cent capacity

Delhi Metro with 50 per cent capacity

Essential Goods shops (All Days)

Restaurants only for takeaways

Market and Market Complex (Odd-Even basis)

Malls (Odd-Even)

Resumption of weekly markets unlikely from Monday:

According to experts, due to the ongoing lockdown in Delhi, the cases of coronavirus infection have decreased by a significant margin. In such a situation, the Delhi government will not show leniency in opening the weekly market for the time being, because it can lead to another outbreak.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan