New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a consistent decline in daily COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday relaxed the curbs in the national capital further, allowing all non-essential activities, except some, to resume their services from 5 am on Monday.

However, Kejriwal, while addressing a virtual press conference, said that some activities will continue to remain prohibited in Delhi. He said that all schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that all kinds of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings are prohibited. He also said that swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theatres, multiplexes will remain closed in Unlock 3.0.

However, Kejriwal said that government offices can operate as per the guidelines issued last week while private offices can operate with 50 per cent staff from 9 am to 5 pm.

"We will observe this for one week if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Restaurants can operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity, Kejriwal said, adding that all market complexes and malls can function without any restriction from 10 am to 8 pm in a day.

He also said that spas, gyms, yoga institutes, public parks and gardens will remain closed while religious places are allowed to open but no visitors will be permitted.

"Weekly market allowed but only 1 market per zone. Weddings not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people allowed at funerals," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Delhi had imposed on April 19 after a massive spike in coronavirus cases. The restrictions were extended multiple times as cases continued to rise. However, the process of unlocking began in Delhi from June 1 with Kejriwal allowing constructions activities and industrial units to resume their services.

Last week, Kejriwal also announced the reopening of markets, malls and Delhi Metro services among other relaxations, saying more activities would be allowed if the Covid situation continued to improve in the city.

