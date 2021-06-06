Delhi Unlock 2.0: Top AIIMS doctor has said that authorities should be extra cautious in reopening as it risks reversing the COVID situation as it was during the peak of the second wave in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government on Saturday announced the ease in restrictions from June 7 onwards which also included resuming the Metro services in and around the capital from Monday, June 7 onwards. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also took to its social media handles and announced that it will resume the metro services in the capital from June 7 onward with 50 per cent capacity. DMRC added that it will put out its fleet of metro trains in a graded manner starting June 7.

However, Dr Naveet Wig, Head of Department of Medicine and Chairperson, AIIMS Covid Task Force said that authorities should be extra cautious in reopening as it risks reversing the COVID situation as it was during the peak of the second wave in the national capital.

"We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks, we must experiment with 33-50 per cent occupancy. We should go slow. Otherwise, the lid will open up and we will not be able to suppress it," Dr Wig was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The capital was put under restrictions since April 19 due to an unexpectedly high surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, from June 7 onwards, the gradual reopening of the national capital will begin.



As the experts have been advising, the metro services will first resume with 50 per cent seating capacity with standing in the metro not allowed.

“Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions. In view of this stipulation, the capacity utilisation of the system will be around 10-15% of its total capacity available in normal days,” DMRC informed through a tweet on its official handle.

Delhi Unlock: What all will resume from June 7

According to the guidelines issued by Delhi Government, e-commerce services will resume from June 7. Apart from this, private offices in Delhi can now operate between 9 am and 5 pm. with 50 per cent capacity and mandatory valid authority letters and I-cards. Liquor shops will also be allowed to reopen as per norms. Shops selling books and stationery items have been permitted to open. All single shops in any given neighbourhood, are now allowed to operate on all days with no distinction of essential and non-essential goods/ services between 10 am and 8 pm.

