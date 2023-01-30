Delhi University Renames North Campus Mughal Garden As 'Gautam Buddha Centenary'

DELHI University on Monday renamed the Mughal Garden of North Campus. Now, the gardens have been renamed as 'Gautam Buddha Centenary' Garden, officials informed. This announcement comes after Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday changed the name of its famed Mughal Gardens to 'Amrit Udyan.'

"The competent authority of the University of Delhi has approved the name of the garden (opposite the Vice Regal Lodge) with the statue of Gautam Buddha in its centre as Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden," said Registrar Vikas Gupta, in a notification dated January 27.

The official added that the coinciding of the name change was a matter of chance and that the varsity had come to the decision after a prolonged discussion with its Garden Committee. He said the garden was neither built by the Mughals nor has a Mughal garden design.

Let us inform you that the garden does not have a Mughal design, which was the rationale given by the university behind the rechristening, which was done on January 27. However, it has a Gautam Buddha statue that has been standing in the garden for at least 15 years.

"The Mughal gardens have specific designs with a pond, running water, and two cones of fountains on either side. Mughal gardens have fruit and flower trees. You can see at the Taj Mahal and other places that the Mughal garden has fruit trees, especially of peach and litchi. None of these features is in this garden," news agency PTI cited the official.

The official highlighted that many botanists and people with knowledge of gardens have pointed it out. Asked about the timing of the name change, the official said the university is going to host a flower show in March so they decided to change the park's name ahead of it.

"We want to prepare brochures and pamphlets for the flower show. The recommendation for the change in name was sent to Vice Chancellor 15 days back and it is a mere coincidence that the Mughal Garden name was also changed," the official added.