Independence Day 2021: NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units, and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Red Fort.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, the Delhi Police on Saturday held a high-level meeting to discuss a new intelligence alert about miscreants who could try to infiltrate the security at the Red Fort on August 15. "A high-level meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police is underway. The agenda of the meeting is August 15 security and to discuss the fresh intelligence alert shared by the agencies," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

The ANI report further quoted the sources as saying that, "miscreants and those with ideological leanings towards the Khalistani movement could portray themselves as Delhi Police personnel and try to infiltrate the Red Fort security. An attempt could also be made to create a law and order situation at various religious sites in Delhi."

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Delhi. A multi-layered security cover has been put in place to secure the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday. NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units, and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Red Fort.

According to the police, anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport where Pakistan-based terrorists used drones to strike the vital installation for the first time. Over 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round the clock through two-police control rooms situated in and around the Red Fort area.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police had erected a huge wall of shipping containers decorated with graffiti at the main gate of Red Fort for security reasons. The containers have been placed in such a way that no one will be able to see inside the premises of the fort when the prime minister addresses the nation.

Tight Security at Delhi Borders:

Security arrangements have also been tightened at the Delhi borders where thousands of farmers have been protesting for over seven months against the centre's new agri laws. The police have already carried out anti-sabotage checks in the area and visited hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements, officials said, adding security verification of the residents, including tenants and servants, has also been conducted.

Delhi Traffic Advisory For I-Day:

The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city. Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover -- will be closed for the general public from 4 am to 10 am, the advisory said.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft, etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi up to August 16.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan