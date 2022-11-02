'Delhi Turned Into Gas Chamber': Union Environment Minister Targets Arvind Kejriwal Over 'Severe' AQI

Men ride their bicycles in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog, in New Delhi

After Delhi's air pollution level fell to 'severe', all efforts by CM Arvind Kejriwal have been dumped down the drain and have led to some major criticism. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday attacked Kejriwal and blamed Aam Aadmi Party for turning the capital into a "gas chamber" and accused it of a "scam".

"As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19% rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6% drop. Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires. There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber," Mr Yadav tweeted.

Sample this: As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19% rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6% drop.



Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires.



There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber.



Wondering how? Read on... pic.twitter.com/Nh8fYN9gnf — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 2, 2022

"Scam is where AAP is. In the last 5 years, the Central Government gave ₹ 1,347 crore for crop residue management machines to Punjab. The state bought 1,20,000 machines. 11,275 of those machines have gone missing. Money utilisation shows clear incompetence," he alleged.

"Last year, ₹ 212 crore were left unspent. This year, the Central Govt gave Punjab ₹ 280 crore for crop residue management machines. So about ₹ 492 crore was available but the state govt chose to sit with the funds forcing helpless farmers to burn the crop residue," the minister wrote.

The union minister also targeted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and said that The Chief Minister of Punjab has failed to even provide relief to farmers in his own turf of Sangrur. Last year (Sept 15-Nov 2) farm fires in Sangrur stood at 1,266. This year they have shot up by 139% rising to 3,025."

Union Minister's scathing attack on AAP government came after Delhi CM questioned PM Modi over the issue and tweeted, "Pollution is a problem of entire North India. UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is almost equal everywhere. Did Delhi-Punjab spread pollution all over the country? Why is the PM not calling a meeting of all states on this?"

He further added, "The centre is not helping the farmers, only filing FIRs against them. They rejected our proposal on tackling stubble burning. There is only politics going on about this, no one is talking about the solution."

Meanwhile, pollution in and around Delhi has reached an alarming level as the air quality index (AQI) has been recorded very poor on Wednesday. According to the Meteorological Department, the AQI in Delhi today was recorded at 354 which falls under the category of very poor.