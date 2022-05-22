New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Panic triggered in Delhi's Vasant Vihar late Saturday night after the police recovered three dead bodies - a woman and her two daughters from a flat. The police suspect that the three committed suicide by allegedly "suffocating" themselves.

According to the police, the woman and her daughters locked themselves inside the flat, and covered all doors and windows with polythene, while the gas cylinder was left "partially opened".

The victims have been identified as Manju (mother), and her daughters Anshika and Anku. Their house-help Kamla, the police said, revealed the trio was in depression since April last year after the death of Manju's husband due to the deadly COVID-19 infections.

"After receiving a call at 8.55 PM today, the police staff along with the SHO reached Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar and found all the doors and windows closed from every side," the Delhi Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"On checking the inner room three dead bodies were found lying on the bed and three small 'angithis' were kept in the room. It is presumed that they died due to suffocation," the police said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

No allegations have been made by anyone, the police said, adding that a suicide note has also been recovered from the crime scene.

"Too much deadly gas... carbon monoxide inside. It's flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light match, candle or anything!! Be careful while removing the curtain because room is full of hazardous gas. Do not inhale," the alleged suicide note read, as reported by NDTV.

This case has once again brought back the memories of the Burari deaths where 11 members of a family were found dead inside their apartment in July 2018. The police said the victims did not wish to commit suicide, but died due to an "accident that occurred during a ritual".

"Under religious and spiritual influences, a lot of lifestyle decisions get affected, especially in cultures like ours. Some of these changes are extreme, leading to self harming or harming others," the Delhi Police had said in a statement later.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma