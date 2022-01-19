New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chaos erupted in New Delhi on Wednesday after two unidentified bags were found in the Trilokpuri area. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, however, it found nothing suspicious inside the bags, said the Delhi Police, adding that the belongings would be returned to the concerned person.

"A PCR call was received regarding two unidentified bags. Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It's a case of bag lifting. We've identified the person and will handover the belongings," DCP East Delhi Priyanka Kashyap was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes just five days after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from the Ghazipur flower market in east Delhi. The IED, as per the National Security Guard (NSG), contained a timer device, along with RDX, ammonium nitrate, a 9-volt battery and iron pieces.

The Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a terror outfit affiliated to Al-Qaeda, had claimed that it had placed the IED in Ghazipur. However, the Delhi Police has called the claims "bogus" but said that a probe is underway.

The police is now collecting data of all mobile phones and SIM cards sold in shops in and around the Gahzaipur Mandi. It believes that the explosive used in the IED was a part of consignments dropped in Punjab and Jammu Kashmir by drones from Pakistan.

"Nearly 40 people associated with the Ghazipur flower market have been questioned as part of a probe following the seizure of the IED. But we are yet to make any headway in the case. Local enquiries conducted so far have not given any concrete material," news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer, who is part of the investigation, as saying.

The incident, as per the officials, has been taken very seriously by the Delhi Police and other security agencies as it came just days before the January 26 Republic Day celebrations, for which the security apparatus in the national capital is on a high-alert.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma