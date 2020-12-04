Delhi Traffic Updates: Meanwhile, the agitation on Delhi borders continues to disrupt the traffic movement across the city with the Traffic Police closing several borders including Chilla, Singhu border joining Delhi with UP and Haryana.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The massive agitation by farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan continued for the 9th consecutive day on Friday. Scaling up their stir against the Centre's new farm laws, thousands of protesting farmers from Uttar Pradesh blocked National Highway-9 near the UP Gate on Thursday while those from Punjab and Haryana stayed put at other border points leading to the national capital as they remained adamant on their demands.

The second round of talks held yesterday also ended without any conclusion with farmers refusing to budge down and demanded repealing of the three new farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday assured the farmers that no changes will be made in the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The next round of talks will be held on December 5.

Meanwhile, the agitation on Delhi borders continues to disrupt the traffic movement across the city with the Traffic Police closing several borders including Chilla border and Singhu border joining Delhi with UP and Haryana. The traffic police have also advised people to take alternate routes in wake of the closure due to the farmers' protest. Traffic has also been diverted from Makarba Chowk and GTK Road. It has been advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44

Following routes are closed by the Delhi Police:



The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND toll plaza.

The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara, Bhopra and DND for coming to Delhi.

Singhu border has been closed for traffic movement on both sides.

NH-44 has been closed on both sides.

Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are also closed. People are advised to take NH8/Bhopra /Apsara border /Peripheral expressway.

Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers.

Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic

Following border are open to reaching Haryana:

Dhansa

Daurala

Kapashera

Rajokri NH 8

Bijwasan/Bajghera

Palam Vihar

Dundahera Border

