Delhi Traffic Updates: The farmers from Punjab, UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan stay put at several Delhi borders disrupting the traffic movement across the city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' protest against the Centre's three new agricultural laws continued for the 8th consecutive day on Thursday with the second round of talks between the government and farmers scheduled for later in the day. Ahead of the meet, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh left for Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The farmers from Punjab, UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan stay put at several Delhi borders disrupting the traffic movement across the city.

In wake of the farmers' protest, the Delhi traffic police have appealed to the citizens to take alternate routes as the Singhu and Tkri border joining Delhi with Haryana remained closed. The Chilla border on Noida link road joining Delhi and UP, besides Jhatikara and Jharoda borders are also closed for any vehicular movement due to the protest. Meanwhile, the Badusarai border is only open for two-wheelers only.

The traffic police have also diverted the traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road. The traffic police have also advised avoiding outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi and Lampur borders. Apart from these routes, it is also advised to avoid the carriageway from Akshardham towards Noida-Chilla Border as heavy traffic was witnessed due to overturn of an LGV near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover.

Following routes are closed by the Delhi Police:

One carriageway from Noida to Delhi at the Chilla Border

NH-9 and NH-24 coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi have been closed by the police.

NH-1 near Shani Mandir has been closed on both sides.

Near DSIDC, the road has been blocked by the police on both sides.

Both sides of GT Road near Swaroop Nagar Police booth has been closed. Only one lane is open for traffic movement.

Following Haryana Borders are closed for traffic movement:

Tikri Border near Bahadurgarh highway

Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana Border)

NH-9 and NH-24 closed for traffic movement from Ghaziabad to Delhi

Jharoda Border

Lampur, Auchandi and other small borders also closed

Following are the available open border routes to Haryana:

Dhansa

Daurala

Kapashera

Rajokri NH 8

Bijwasan/Bajghera

Palam Vihar

Dundahera Border

Meanwhile, Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic movement.

Posted By: Talib Khan