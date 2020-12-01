Delhi Traffic Updates: Traffic snarls and massive jams were witnessed on Tuesday morning with Delhi Traffic police closing the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) for vehicular movements.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws intensified further for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Centre has invited the farmer unions for talks today afternoon, two days ahead of the scheduled meeting with the government officials. The government has cited coronavirus pandemic and cold weather for the early meeting with the farmers.

The massive agitation by the farmers at several Delhi borders is showing its impact on the traffic movement in the national capital. Traffic snarls and massive jams were witnessed on Tuesday morning with Delhi Traffic police closing the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) for vehicular movements. Apart from Singhu border, the Delhi traffic police have also closed the Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway for any vehicular movement.

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised the commuters to avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini and Vice versa. It has also advised avoiding GTK road, NH 44 and Singhu border. Meanwhile, Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic.

"Traffic is very, very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border," a police officer said as quoted by News18.

"Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini & Vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu border", the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two wheeler traffic. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa , Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera", it added.

Following Border routes are open:

Jharoda

Dhansa

Daurala

Kapashera

Rajokri NH 8

Bijwasan/Bajghera

Palam Vihar

Dundahera

Posted By: Talib Khan