New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Friday afternoon granted permission to the protesting farmers to enter the borders of the national capital and demonstrate peacefully at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Thousands of farmers from different parts of Punjab gathered at the spot raising slogans against the three newly enacted farm laws by the Centre.

Prior to the permission was given, violent face-offs between the farmers and the police were witnessed at different Delhi borders including the Singhu and Tikri border, where the cops used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers and stop their 'Delhi Chalo' March.

In wake of the protest, the Delhi Traffic had closed several roads and highways on Friday, due to which commuters faced heavy traffic congestion inside the city. Roads leading to and coming from almost all Delhi borders as well as key crossings were locked with heavy traffic as Delhi Police created checkpoints and blockades to check the movement of farmers.

Apart from Punjab, the farmers from UP's Muzaffarpur had also started their march to Delhi on Friday and camped overnight at the Daraula Toll Plaza in Meerut. The farmers, mainly from Bhartiya Kisan Union, started their march on Saturday (today) morning from 9 am and will reach Delhi later in the day. It is expected that the Delhi borders will again witness heavy traffic congestion due to the protesters and will face serious traffic snarls.

The Delhi Traffic Police has already issued an advisory stating that the traffic movement on Outer Ring Road to Singhu Border will not be allowed. Similarly, any traffic movement from Azadpur to Singhu Border will also remain closed. Traffic has also been diverted from Azad Pur Terminal Underpass, Azad Pur chowk and G T K Depot. Therefore, it is advised that to avoid inconvenience take another route, the traffic police said.

Borders to avoid:

Dhansa border

Tigri border

Bahadurgarh border

Faridabad border

Jharoda Kalan border

Tikri border

Singhu border

Delhi-UP border near Dilshad Garden

DND

Kalindi Kunj border

Chilla Border

NH-44

Key roads to avoid:

Entire Outer Ring Road

Grand Trunk Road

Carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh

Carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan

Key crossings to avoid:

Dhaula Kuan

Mukarba Chowk

Posted By: Talib Khan