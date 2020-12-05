Delhi Traffic Updates: Several other borders including Chilla border and Singhu border joining Delhi with UP and Haryana are also closed for traffic movement in wake of the protest.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmer's agitation against the three new agriculture laws continued for the 10th consecutive day on Saturday with thousands of farmers from different parts of the world staying put on the outskirts of Delhi. Meanwhile, a fifth-round of talks between the farmers and government is scheduled for today at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesting farmers were seen staying at several Delhi borders, including the Noida border with Delhi near Mayur Vihar, Singhu Border, Tikri Border and several other key routes disrupting the traffic movement in the national capital. In wake of the agitating farmers occupying roads, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued several advisories for the people alerting them of avoiding routes and take alternate routes.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory today morning alerted people to avoid, Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44, NH-24 and several other routes. Several other borders including Chilla border and Singhu border joining Delhi with UP and Haryana are also closed for traffic movement in wake of the protest.

Following routes are closed by the Delhi Police:

The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND toll plaza.

The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara, Bhopra and DND for coming to Delhi.

Singhu border has been closed for traffic movement on both sides.

NH-44 has been closed on both sides.

Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are also closed. People are advised to take NH8/Bhopra /Apsara border /Peripheral expressway.

Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers.

Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic

Following border are open to reaching Haryana:

Dhansa

Daurala

Kapashera

Rajokri NH 8

Bijwasan/Bajghera

Palam Vihar

Dundahera Border

Posted By: Talib Khan