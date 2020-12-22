Delhi Traffic Updates: Police said that as traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and the GTK road, people are suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, the GTK road and National Highway (NH) 44.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' agitation against the new farm laws entered its 27th day today with more farmers from Maharashtra joining the demonstrations at several Delhi borders. Meanwhile, the farmer unions will likely to decide today the new date for a fresh round of talks with the government to find a solution for the deadlock. Thee farmers said that they are ready for talks but the government must repeal the new legislation.

Owing to ongoing agitation, the Delhi Traffic Police said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. It advised commuters to take alternative routes through the Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders. Police said that as traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and the GTK road, people are suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, the GTK road and National Highway (NH) 44.

Those travelling to Haryana can go through the Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan-Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Ghazipur border is also closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Now the traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur Chowk for the onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra and DND.

According to the traffic police, Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic but the Jhatikara border was open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians. At the Chilla border, the Delhi to Noida carriageway is open for traffic. The Noida to Delhi carriageway is, however, closed. The Ghazipur border was also closed for traffic movement.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring Minimum Support Price as the protest at the border points have been going on for almost four weeks now. On Monday, the farmers held a relay hunger strike at various protest sites in batches of 11.

Posted By: Talib Khan