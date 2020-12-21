The farmers are intensifying protests due to the deadlock between farmers and the Central government over the new farm laws.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Delhi Traffic Police on Monday announced that the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed but the alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders will remain open in the view of the protests by farmers, who have been camping on the borders of the national capital for 25 days now.

Here are some of the most important traffic updates you should know in case you are planning to travel within or outside Delhi:

* Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders-

Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 21, 2020

* Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road & NH 44

* Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however another carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.

Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.



COVID PRECAUTIONS :-

WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 21, 2020

The farmers are intensifying protests due to the deadlock between farmers and the Central government over the new farm laws. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws. The three laws, that according to the farmers would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, are -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

