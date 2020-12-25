Delhi Traffic Updates: Delhiites are facing hardships and are unable to commute freely due to the restrictions put up by the security personnel.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' protest against the newly enacted agricultural laws entered day 30 on Friday. The farmers have refused to budge on their demands and warned that they will intensify their stir if the farm laws are not repealed. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with over nine crore farmers on Friday to address their concerns.

While the ongoing deadlock along the borders of the national capital has not ended, Delhiites are facing hardships and are unable to commute freely due to the restrictions put up by the security personnel. With the protest entering day 30, we ate English Jagran are here to give you the real-time traffic updates along Delhi borders:

* Delhi Traffic Police:

* Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44: Delhi Traffic Police

* The Chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders: Delhi Traffic Police

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma