New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday morning issued a traffic advisory for the commuters after the traffic movement was affected in several parts of the national capital due to closure of roads in wake of the yesterday's violence during the tractor parade by the protesting farmers against the new farm laws.

In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police informed that several routes including NH-9, NH-24 and Ghazipur Mandi roads have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdra, Karkari Mor and DND flyway to reach Uttar Pradesh, the traffic police said.

"Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted today.

Meanwhile, the traffic movement on Minto Road to Connaught Place has been opened after a brief closure today morning, while two lanes each on the Kalindi Kunj to Noida road have been closed for traffi movement due to which the traffic movement on the stretch has been very heavy. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes to reach Noida.

Heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors entered the fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts yesterday. Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

With another FIR being registered at the IP Police Station in connection with the violence which broke out during yesterday's farmers' tractor rally at ITO in the national capital, the total number of FIRs rose to 22, said the Delhi Police on Wednesday. The fresh case has been registered against unknown protestors, including the farmer who died after his tractor overturned after ramming into a barricade.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan