Delhi Traffic Updates: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters from Noida, asking them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara borders.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The year 2021 has finally arrived and people across the country are out on streets to celebrate it with their families and friends. However, your wish to celebrate the new year can take a hit if you live in Delhi-NCR as the traffic police have closed several roads and routes in wake of the ongoing farmers' protest.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday informed that the national capital's borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have been closed. It also issued an advisory for commuters from Noida, asking them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara borders.

"The traffic violations on New Year's Eve this year were much less as compared to the previous year. Total vehicles towed were 221 and challans for unauthorized parking 706. The cases of drunken driving and dangerous driving were 26 and 174 respectively," the Delhi Police said.

Here are the latest traffic updates from Delhi-NCR:

* The Delhi Police has also closed Singhu, Auchandi ,Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders and advised commuters take an alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.

* Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and people are asked to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.

* For Haryana commuters, Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders are only open.

* Tikri and Dhansa borders have been closed for traffic movement. Jhatikara border is open only for LMVs (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.

* Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Haiderpur towards Madhuban Chowk elevated road due to breakdown of a truck near Haiderpur Badli metro station. Kindly avoid the stretch, said the Delhi Traffic Police

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued a traffic advisory for new year's eve which will apply to all private and public transport vehicles and will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm in the city.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place from the Mandi house roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy Marg crossing), Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing and Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station).

It also said that vehicular movement towards CP will not be allowed from RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market roundabout, Gol Dakkhana roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Feroz Shah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Pachkuian Road- Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor Place roundabout, Buta Singh Marg roundabout and State Entry Road-New Delhi Railway Station.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma