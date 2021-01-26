Delhi Traffic LIVE Updates: Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Traffic in Delhi was affected witnessed a snarl in various areas in the national capital on Tuesday due to farmers' tractor rally organised to protest the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. Farmers, during the tractor rally, changed their routes and entered Delhi and reached the ITO where a scuffle between the protesters and the police personnel was also witnessed. Several cops were also injured during the scuffle.

Informing about the latest traffic situation in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police shared inputs on its official Twitter handle and wrote, "Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads. Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road. Please avoid these roads".

Routes to avoid where traffic is very heavy:

GTK road

Outer Ring Road

Badli road

KN Katzu Marg

Madhuban Chowk

Kanjhawala Road

Palla Road

Narela Road

DSIDC Narela roads

Wazirabad road

ISBT road

GT road

Pushta road

Vikas Marg

NH-24

Road no. 57

Noida link road

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant of heading towards central Delhi.

