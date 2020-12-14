The farmers' protest has entered its 19th day today, In response to a call from protesting farmers to intensify their agitation, police personnel are deployed in strength to protect toll booths

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: As the farmers' protests are intensifying amid the deadlock between farmers and the Central government over the new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police has released a new advisory for the commuters about the routes and borders that are closed for traffic in view of a large number of farmers camping at Delhi's borders.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted today, "Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara & Bhopra borders."

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd ,GTK road, NH-44," Delhi Traffic Police added.

Following routes are closed by the Delhi Police:

Alternate routes to take amid the farmers' protest:

The farmers' protest has entered its 19th day today, In response to a call from protesting farmers to intensify their agitation, police personnel has been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure the smooth flow of traffic. It is reported that 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area.

On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the farmers to stop their agitation as talks are still going on between the Centre and the farmers.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma