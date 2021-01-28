The Delhi traffic police on Thursday issued an advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain routes amid tense situation at the Ghazipur border following the UP government's ultimatum to the protesting farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain routes amid tense situation at the Ghazipur border following the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to the protesting farmers to clear the site.

The Ghazipur border has been closed on both sides, while traffic has been diverted from National Highway 24, National Highway 9, Road Number 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham, and Nizammudin Khatta.

"Traffic Alert: Ghazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area and Vikas marg. Please take alternate route," the official twitter handle of the Delhi Traffic police tweeted.

The administration has imposed section 133 at the Ghazipur border, while a huge police presence has been sighted at the protest site.

In an earlier tweet, prior to the imposition of section 133, the Delhi police has asked commuters to avoid taking National Highway 24 towards Ghaziabad and instead travel via Ring Road or Akshardham.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikat has refused to clear the protest site, saying he will commit suicide but won't end the protest until the three agri-marketing legislations are repealed. Tikait, who has also been issued a notice by security personnel, also attacked the Delhi Police over January 26 violence and stressed that no farmers have disrespected the national flag, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe against Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja