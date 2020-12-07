New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the three new farm laws along the borders of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday has issued a new advisory asking commuters to take different routes to avoid traffic.

In the advisory, Delhi Traffic Police has alerted people that they have closed some of the borders including Chilla, Singhu, Tikri and Jharoda.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad,Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44," tweeted Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, thousands of protestators are seen staying at the Delhi nearing borders including the Noida border with Delhi near Mayur Vihar, Singhu Border, Tikri Border and the other routes that are disrupting the traffic movement in the national capital.

Following are the updates of Delhi traffic by the Delhi Police on Monday morning:

1. The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

2. Ghazipur border on NH24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi.

3. Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic

4. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

5. Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad,Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH44.

