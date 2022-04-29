New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For days, people living in Delhi are reeling under the scorching heat. On Friday, Delhites continued to experience excessive heat, as the temperature was expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the weather department's prediction, the national capital will witness an intense heatwave with little relief in sight at least for the next two days.

However, from May 2, Delhites are likely to get respite from the intense heat. As per IMD's prediction, the city will witness a drop in temperature as there are chances that on May 2 people in the city experience a dust storm or thunderstorm. The change in weather will take place due to the advancing western disturbance. Delhi, along with other regions such as western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand has been experiencing severe hot weather this month of April.

"Today's temperature in Delhi may rise by 0.5-1 degrees and touch 46degC at some stations. Some stations in Haryana may record temperatures over 46degC. Peak temperature today will be in Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh," RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further, the offical has also said that a 'Yello' alert has been issued for the next three day ie April 29 to May 1 for Delhi and areas in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana western UP, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

"So, the temperature from May 2 to May 4 will be between 36 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius," Jenamani said.

On April 30, a duststorm at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, the IMD said .

A heatwave in the plains is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degree Celsius and at least 4.5 degrees above normal and at least 30 degree Celsuius or more for hilly regions. A yellow alert is issued when the heat wave conditions at isolated pockets persists on two days.

A heat wave is defined when there is a departure from normal temperature 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius and a severe heat wave is when there departure from normal temperatures are greater than 6.4 degree Celsius.

Heat wave could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases Increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

Experts advised people to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. They have advisesd to drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty,avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose, cotton clothes and to cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc.

On Thursday, the IMD had issued an orange alert for five states of northwestern India including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

The agency further informed that heatwave conditions over Northwest and Central India during the next 5 days and over East India during the next 3 days and abate thereafter.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen