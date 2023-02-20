Delhi To Witness Heat Wave Along With Central, Northwestern States, AQI Very Poor; Check IMD Forecast

DELHIITES woke up to a humid morning on Monday with a minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees Celcius, which was two notches above the season’s average. As the chilly winter conditions have gone, the national capital has witnessed an increase in mercury levels over the past two-three days. However, a light fog covered some parts of Delhi in the morning. The weather department predicted bright sunlight in the national capital during the day.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celcius in Delhi. The MeT has also predicted the rise in mercury levels in the national capital along with central and northwestern states.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) also stood at 343 which was in the ‘very poor’ category.

The weather department in its recent forecast predicted that the majority of central and northwest India including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celcius over the next four to five days.

“Minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest and central India and Maharashtra over the next four to five days,” IMD said.

The MeT department has also predicted snowfall, and lightning with light to moderate rain in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on 20 and 21 February. The weather department said that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience drizzles today.

Earlier, the weather department predicted no significant change in temperature in Gujarat for the next three days. “No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over Gujarat during the next three days. Thereafter, a fall of 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely,” the IMD further said.

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average and the highest in the month in two years, the weather

The highest temperature of February was also recorded in the Kutch district of Gujarat with mercury levels reaching 40. 3 degrees Celcius which was an all-time high in the past 71 years.