New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi will provide electricity to only those who would opt for the same. He said that subsidy in the national capital will become optional from October and citizens of the state would be asked if they would want to continue with the subsidy and the exercise in this regard would begin soon. The act will come into effect on October 1st, 2022.

Addressing an online briefing, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government will now give the option to people whether or not they want to avail electricity subsidy. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided with the subsidy.”

Currently, the citizens in the national capital get “zero” power bills for up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on power consumption from 201 to 400 units per month.

From October 1, Delhi govt to provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy, announces Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tv5y5KLKNz — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

In the same virtual conference, the AAP convenor said that Delhi Cabinet has approved a ''Delhi start-up' policy that provides the youth with financial and procedural help in setting up companies.

He said that the Delhi government will soon form a panel of government officers, chartered accountants and lawyers where entrepreneurs can seek help. For this, it has formed a 20-member task force, he said.

“The government will provide financial help to start-ups through a collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities,” Kejriwal said, as he expressed hope that the policy will lead to a boom in the start-up sector in the national capital.

