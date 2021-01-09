Coronavirus Vaccination: Sisodia said the DDMA has unanimously decided that all teachers and staff, who were part of Delhi's COVID management team, will be given priority vaccine shot as front line workers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the central government approving two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorisation across the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has announced that teachers in state government and municipal corporations schools, who took part actively in coronavirus duties, will be inducted as front line workers in vaccination drive in the national capital.

Sisodia, who chaired a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday, said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has unanimously decided that all teachers and staff, who were part of the city-state's COVID management team, will be given priority vaccine shot as front line workers.

"The matter was discussed at length and it was unanimously decided that all personnel who were or have been engaged in Covid related works will be given the vaccine shot under the priority category. This is going to be across all departments," Hindustan Times quoted Sisodia as saying.

In its earlier list, the Delhi government had only included sanitation workers, police officials and civil volunteers as front line workers for vaccination. However, hundreds of teachers had acitively taken part in Delhi's COVID-19 management since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the nearly 30 crore people will be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus across India in the first phase of vaccination. Dubbed as world's largest vaccination drive, the central government has conducted three dry runs in India so far to assess the country's mechanism for a vaccine roll out.

"In the next few days, in the near future, we should be able to give these vaccines to our countrymen. It will be given to our healthcare professional followed by frontline workers. I request the NGOs working in the field of health to help in the smooth conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and mobilisation of beneficiaries in the best possible manner," said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma