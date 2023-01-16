Delhi Teachers’ Finland Trip Row: Kejriwal Leads AAP Protest, Says LG 'Not Our Headmaster'

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a march to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office on Monday to protest against the latter’s decision preventing Delhi’s primary school teachers from visiting Finland for training. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also accompanied the marchers who started their demonstration after the Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day.

AAP has raised strong objections against what they allege is an uncalled for interference from LG’s office, according to a report by PTI.

Also Watch:

"It's unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister and AAP MLAs have to march to the LG office. I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal was quoted by PTI telling reporters.

The Delhi Chief Minister also alleged that the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena cannot be taking independent decisions but he is doing just that.

The LG is deliberately impeding the elected government’s works for political reasons, Kejriwal said.

"The LG is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Kejriwal also asked, “How will an elected government function if it has no power to take decisions?”

During the protest, Kejriwal also said that the teachers will be sent on the trip with the money paid by the taxpayers for the education of their children. He was seen carrying placards that read - “Mr. LG, allow the teachers to go to Finland”.

As a verbal fight broke out between BJP legislators and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the assembly proceeding were adjourned. The point of contention was the “illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences”, PTI reported.

The office of the Lieutnant Governor, in a statement, has denied allegations that it rejected any proposal for the training of primary teachers. It said that the LG only advised the state to record the cost-benefit-analysis to arrive at the effectiveness of such programs.

"Any statement on the contrary is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated. The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past," the statement read.

(With agency inputs)