Delhi Teacher Throws Class 5 Girl Off Balcony After Attacking Her With Scissors, Probe Initiated

A SCHOOL teacher in Delhi's Karol Bagh flung a class 5 girl from the first floor of the school building on Friday, according to Delhi police. The injured girl identified as Vandana was immediately rushed to Bara Hindu Rao hospital.

A teacher of Prathmik Vidyalaya in Model Basti started hitting a student with a pair of scissors & pushed her off the 1st floor of school. We've taken actions against the teacher. I had come to do a survey of school. The child is currently safe: Shweta Chauhan, DCP, Central Delhi pic.twitter.com/oYawbqU03v — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

The beat officer of Desh Bandhu Gupta Road police station immediately reached the spot after receiving complaints.

"I was hit with a pair of scissors and she (teacher) pulled my hair and then threw me from the school's first floor. I did not do anything wrong," said the victim student as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to the police reports, the teacher first hit the girl student with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw the child from the first-floor classroom.

The injured girl is now out of danger (stated by a doctor). The teacher, Geeta Deshwal has been detained and a case is being prepared on the eyewitness's statement.