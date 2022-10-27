Delhi Suffers Due To Landfills While AAP And BJP Spar; Why National Capital Fails To Deal With It

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party over its failure to resolve the issue of landfill over its 15-year rule in the Delhi Municipal Corporation. As the Delhi civic body polls heat up, the Aam Aadmi Party has been targeting the BJP over the mismanagement of the three landfill sites in Delhi.

On Thursday, the Ghazipur area in the national capital witnessed a ruckus as the Chief Minister visited the landfill site in the region. Ahead of Kejriwal's visit, BJP workers protested with black flags and raised slogans. The AAP members, who had gathered in large numbers, also raise slogans against the BJP.

Major Landfills In Delhi

According to the civic body, there are three major landfill sites in Delhi—Bhalaswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur—which amount to 280 lakh tonnes of waste. It has cost more than Rs 450 million in environmental degradation to the national capital so far, with no signs of progress, according to a study by a team of experts, submitted to the National Green Tribunal last year.



How Landfills Impact Delhiites

Landfills greatly disturb the lives of the residents living in the surrounding areas. At times, it can catch fire due to the anaerobic decomposition of organic waste that generates combustible gas besides heat. Methane, a greenhouse gas, produces hazardous levels of carbon dioxide and nitrogen. The leachate generated contaminates groundwater. Furthermore, landfill fires pollute the air, leading to many respiratory diseases among residents of the nearby areas.

The green tribunal has called these dumpsites "timebombs" because they are continuously emitting harmful gases with a constant threat of explosion.

Speaking about the hazards of landfills, the Delhi Chief Minister had previously said, "The stink and stench of the garbage piled on these mountains breaches into areas several kilometres away. They attract pests and rodents, causing health hazards. The garbage mountains repeatedly catch fire, turning the whole area into a cloud of toxic smoke. The lives of those who live near the garbage piles have turned into a living hell."

Why Delhi Fails To Deal With Landfills

The dumpsites in Bhalswa and Ghazipur are among several landfill regions across the city that have been used as waste dumping areas for ages now. One of the major reasons for Delhi's failure to deal with landfills is that the city does not have the land. As a significant number of areas in the National Capital are constructed with people living in them, the area is nearly an impossibility. Besides, it is a systemic failure of the authorities because of the lack of a suitable plan.



Preventive Measures

Firstly, a "gas sucking system" to absorb emissions of methane from landfill sites must be adopted to deal with fire incidents and also to eradicate a significant amount of pollution. Secondly, human consumption must be reduced, and a standard operating procedure must be carried out to decrease the impact on humans. Lastly, a permanent scientific solution must be planned to stop the open dumping of waste. It includes setting up of engineered landfill sites, a new waste-to-energy plant ,a material recovery facility. These methods will help in achieving the goal of proper waste management and will also reduce garbage pileups from the existing landfill site.