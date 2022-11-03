Delhi Struggles To Breathe As Air Turns Toxic, Calls To Close Schools Rise

Vehicles are seen on a highway on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS/File Photo)

AS AIR quality reached hazardous levels in Delhi and its nearby cities, citizens reported breathing problems and burning sensation in eyes on Thursday. The worsened air pollution levels also fuelled demands to shut down schools amid heightened health risks.

The national capital region (NCR) was enveloped in smog on Thursday morning with air quality index (AQI) reaching 'severe' category at 408. The air quality levels dipped due to unfavorable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents.

According to experts, respiratory problems and allergic reactions are on the rise due to smog. "Symptoms in asthma patients increasing. People without issues complaining of runny nose, sneezing, nose block, throat irritation and breathing difficulties. Pneumonia & other infections increasing," ANI quoted as saying Dr Nikhil Modi, Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

Dr Modi advised people against going out as fas as possible. He suggested using masks and going out during afternoon when pollution level is low. "Maintain healthy diet with vegetables and fruits containing antioxidants. Do regular indoor exercises to keep lungs healthy," he said.

Several locals reportedly held the governments accountable as they also complained about stubble burning from the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, children and their parents appealed to the government and school administration to shut down schools until the situation normal. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also raised the demand with the Delhi government.

According to data by SAFAR, Dhirpur in Model Town plunged to an AQI of 457-a level at which even healthy people can fall ill.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also rules Punjab, said on Twitter that the "people of Punjab and Delhi are taking all steps at their level" to tackle pollution.

A ban on most construction and demolition work was imposed in the national capital to curb dust pollution. The government appealed to residents to share car and motorcycle journeys, work from home when possible and reduce the use of coal and firewood at home.

(With inputs from agencies)