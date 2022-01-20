New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Government on Thursday fixed the price of the RT-PCR test for Covid 19. After slashing the prices, the RT-PCR COVID19 test at Private laboratories will cost Rs 300 and for RT-PCR samples collected from home, the cost will be Rs 500.

According to the circular issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the cost of the Rapid Antigen Test has been capped to Rs 100.

In the case of RT-PCR test samples collected by government teams and collected from collection sites by private labs as requisitioned by the districts/hospitals, then the cost will be Rs 200.

Delhi Govt has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID19 test at Private laboratories at Rs 300 and Rs 500 for RT-PCR samples collected from home. Rapid antigen test (RAT) to be done at Rs 100 pic.twitter.com/SjhwIlvrmU — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

According to the notification, the Conventional RT PCR Test wherein individuals give their samples at the Labs/Private Hospitals/Collection facilities for paid testing at their own expense(Including all charges-sample collection and test costings at the site) is Rs 300.

"Private sector labs shall mandatorily collect the samples from the testing sites as requisitioned by Govt. team (District CDMO Office or Hospital). Further, all labs will ensure that samples are processed latest within 12 hours of being received in the lab with all positive results being updated on ICMR portal mandatorily within 30 minutes of samples being processed followed by updation of all negative results latest within 24 hours from the receipt of samples in the lab," the order further stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday logged 12,306 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in Delhi with a test positivity rate of 21.48 per cent.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, 57,290 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the national capital has reached 68,730. Of these active cases, 53,593 COVID-19 infected patients are under home isolation and 2,539 patients are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 18,815 people have also recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. So far, the national capital has recorded 16,66,039 recoveries.





Posted By: Ashita Singh