Delhi COVID Restrictions: Though the city-state reported over 10,700 coronavirus cases, Kejriwal once again ruled out imposing a lockdown, saying the Centre should widen the vaccination drive to control the spread of the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the situation in the national capital is "very serious" as the city-state reported 10,732 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, surpassing the intensity of November last year.

Though the city-state reported over 10,700 coronavirus cases, Kejriwal on Sunday once again ruled out imposing a lockdown and said that the central government should widen the vaccination drive to control the spread of the infection. He also appealed to Delhiites to not step out of their houses "unless it is very important".

"I have requested Centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking COVID-19 vaccine. Delhi government is ready to conduct a door to door campaign to vaccinate people. 65 per cent of patients in Delhi are below 35 years of age," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Check the availability of beds on our app before going to hospitals. Occupy beds only if there is an emergency. I am not in favour of lockdown but a shortage of beds and failure in hospital management will leave us with no option," he added.

Earlier too Kejriwal had ruled out imposing a lockdown in the national capital. He, however, had announced fresh curbs, including a ban on all public gatherings, to control the pandemic. The Delhi Chief Minister also said that all schools and coaching centres in the city-state will stay closed till further others.

According to the Delhi Health Department, the COVID-19 positivity rate has mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent for the first time this year. The positivity rate mid-November last year had stood above 15 per cent.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 19, the national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma