New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a red coloured SUV mowed down a passenger crossing a road in Delhi's Connaught Place area on Wednesday resulting in the death of the victim. The video of the shocking incident has become viral on social media, however, no official complaint has been filed so far and police are investigating the matter.

The 5-second video, which has been apparently captured by a CCTV camera, is from Janpath in Connaught Place. The incident took place when a person was crossing the road and was walking on the footpath. Suddenly, a speeding red colour SUV came from behind and ran over him. The car driver didn't even stop to check whether the person is alive or not and fled the spot.

Shortly after the accident, people walking nearby came to help and called the police. The police reached the spot soon and took the victim to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police are investigating the matter and are trying to identify the driver of the car. However, the police have so far made no official statement regarding the matter.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan