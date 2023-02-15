Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Beaten Up, Burnt With Tongs By Relatives; One Accused Held, Search On For Other

IN ANOTHER shocking domestic harassment incident, a seven-year-old girl was burnt with tongs and beaten up by her relatives and her son in Delhi's RK Puram. According to the Police, the accused man has been arrested while his mother absconded, the official, as quoted bvy the news agency ANI, said.

This came days after the Gurigram couple allegdly thrashed and sexually assaulted their minor domestic help. Following the complaint by a social activist, the couple were arrested. In the complaint, it was alleged that the minor was beaten with sticks, blades and hot tongs since started working for the couple.

The accused man was identified as Manish Khattar, who used to work for an insurance company. His wife, identified as Kamaljeet Kaur a public relations professional, was working for an agency - Media Mantra. Soon after the matter came to light, the couple was fired from their company.

According to the FIR filed against the couple, the victim is from Ranchi in Jharkhand and she was hired by the couple through a placement agency. A joint team of cops and Sakhi, which is a one-stop crisis centre, rescued the girl from Gurugram’s New Colony area. In charge of the Sakhi centre, Pinky Malik had filed the case against the couple.

The couple has been charged under sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As the FIR in the case mentions the girl’s age was recorded as 17, however, the police earleir had said she is 14 years old. Manish and his wife used to hit the girl on her private parts after stripping off her clothes, according to the FIR. The couple would not even let the girl talk to her parents or leave the house.