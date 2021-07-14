A CCTV footage of a couple carrying bags outside the house, which allegedly contained the chopped body of a 72-year-old woman, has surfaced.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A couple has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing an elderly woman and throwing her chopped body into a drain. They spent the entire night in her home cleaning the blood after chopping her body, the police said.

A CCTV footage of the couple carrying bags outside the house, which allegedly contained the chopped body, has surfaced.

According to the police, the man identified as Anil Arya had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from the elderly lady (Kavita) who was his neighbour in outer Delhi's Najafgarh area. When the 75-year-old lady asked to return the money, Arya along with his wife, Tanu, allegedly killed her on the night of June 30. They punched and strangled the elderly woman.

However, the man's wife has said that she didn't kill the woman. She accused her husband of committing the crime and also assaulting her. "I haven't killed anyone. After killing her, he (husband) tried to kill me & my daughter. He's assaulted me several times," the woman said as reported by news agency ANI.

The crime took place when the elderly lady was alone at home. The couple cut her body into pieces and filled them into bags. They then threw the bags in a drain in Najafgarh, a senior police officer Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The couple then spent the night at the woman's house. They stayed there between 9 pm on June 30 to 5 am the next day to clean the blood. They also removed jewellery from the woman's body before dumping the body in the drain and pawned it for Rs 70,000 at a popular finance company, the police said.

"The woman's daughter-in-law came to us with a complaint on July 3 saying she is missing and that her home is locked. On July 7, she came back to us saying the woman's neighbour too is missing. We immediately filed a case of abduction and sent a team to track the neighbour," Officer Meena said.

The couple was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday. The Police retrieved the woman's body from the drain on the same day.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha