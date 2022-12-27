Delhi Shivers With Dip In Temperature; IMD Predicts Dense Fog For 5 Days As Cold Wave Batters North India

Delhiites on Tuesday morning woke up to a thick blanket of dense fog as the minimum temperature settled around seven degrees Celcius as the mercury levels continues to dip in the Delhi-NCR region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog warning in several parts of North India, including Delhi, for the next five days.

The weather department said dense to very dense fog is likely to occur in parts of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Chandigarh. It has also predicted dense to very dense fog in the national capital Tomorrow.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its next five days' weather forecast predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely to occur in some areas of the national capital on December 27 and 28. However, the intensity of the fog will be reduced later.

Dense fog leads to reduced visibility and further creates a problem for commuters in the early morning. According to the IMD, dense fog will also take place in states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours, while East Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh will experience it over the next 24 hours.

Additionally, the national capital along with Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of over 300 on Tuesday. With the consistent dip in temperature levels, the air quality has also worsened. IMD has also issued an orange alert in the national capital region.

Earlier on Monday, several parts of Delhi observed dense fog and cold wave conditions. The main meteorological station in Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below average.

The Ridge area, which is the coldest point in the city, saw temperatures dip to 3 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature in Aya Nagar was 3.5 degrees Celsius, which is 4.5 degrees below average.