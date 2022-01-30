New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Sunday woke up to another cold day morning with an overall temperature recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius as of 8 am. Rains in the national capital also seem to have no respite as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh showers in Delhi from February 2 to February 4.

A ‘cold day’ is declared when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degree Celsius.

A gradual rise by 4.6 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature is predicted till February 3 in Northwest and Central India. However, the temperature may fall by 3.4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD, said, “The minimum temperature is expected to rise almost twice the current level between January 31 and February 2. The maximum temperature is expected to rise by two degrees.”

Further, IMD has predicted strong winds (speed 15-25 kmph) are likely over Delhi and its adjoining states for the next two days. On Saturday the minimum temperature dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius and strong winds at the speed of 20-30 kmph blew during the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remains in the 'poor' category with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 266. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 110 and 207 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

However, the AQI is likely to improve in Delhi for the next three days (January 30 to February 1) "due to gradual increase of maximum as well as minimum temperature enhancing mixing layer height and dilution of pollutants through mixing," according to SAFAR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha