Delhi Coronavirus Cases: The positivity rate has increased to 15.26 per cent amid the festive season and the worsening pollution levels in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi continued to witness an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording 7,745 new infections in a span of 24 hours. The positivity rate has increased to 15.26 per cent amid the festive season and the worsening pollution levels in the national capital.

With this record spike, Delhi's caseload has risen to 4,38,529 with the active cases rising to 41,857. Meanwhile, 77 new fatalities recorded in the same time period have taken the national capital's death toll to 6,989.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 79 fatalities in 24-hour span, the highest in over four months. The national capital had recorded over 7,000 cases for the first time ever on Friday.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Sunday stood at 34,772 and RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT test figures were 15,982 in all, totalling 50,754, as per the latest health bulletin released by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the national capital increased to 3,878 on Sunday from 3,857 on Saturday.

The record spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths comes ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja on November 14 and November 20 respectively, and the rising pollution level which is in 'severe' category.

On Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that national capital has hit the third wave of COVID-19 and the spike in cases suggests that it has been the worst so far.

Jain attributed the spike in cases to aggressive testing and contact tracing, but also said that the laxity on the part of the people has been a major reason.

The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily taking into account the upcoming winter season, related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

